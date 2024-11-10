Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. 8,144,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,546,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.