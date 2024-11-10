CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

