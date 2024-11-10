D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 131,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 83,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

D-BOX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The stock has a market cap of C$23.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

