Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 17.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.3 %

DHR stock opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.35 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.71.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.