Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$61.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.3 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.350 EPS.

DH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,752. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $500.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

