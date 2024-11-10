Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$251.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.2 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

DH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,752. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $500.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

