Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Price

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNST. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.14. 10,426,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

