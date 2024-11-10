DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.62 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. DigiByte has a market cap of $123.49 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79,627.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.33 or 0.00554160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00096938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00028930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00204973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00076179 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,356,311,610 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,311,934 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

