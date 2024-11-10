Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Decreased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMB Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 114,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 362,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 1,557,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 119,414 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,314,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 592,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 323,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

