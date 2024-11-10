Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by SpiderRock Advisors LLC

SpiderRock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,619,000 after buying an additional 154,338 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after buying an additional 797,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,064,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $59.20 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

