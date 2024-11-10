DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Decreased by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,433. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on DTE
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DTE Energy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.