DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Decreased by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,433. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.