DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.