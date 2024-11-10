DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

