Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 87.7% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.2%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $746.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

