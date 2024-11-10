Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.6% during the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.41.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $831.54 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $896.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

