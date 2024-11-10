Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.1% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,008.41.

Shares of LLY opened at $831.54 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $789.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $896.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $867.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

