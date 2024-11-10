Empiric Student Property Plc (ESP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 87.10 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.30). The company has a market cap of £547.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,011.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, insider Donald Grant bought 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,832.20 ($25,816.45). 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

