Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.03 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

