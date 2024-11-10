Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TRDA opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $741.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.26. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $47,829.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,995.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $28,693.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,759.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,187 shares of company stock valued at $155,947 in the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

