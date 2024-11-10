EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

NYSE EPAM traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $233.45. 794,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.93. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

