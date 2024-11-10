ESL Trust Services LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 232,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV opened at $77.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

