Essex Savings Bank Buys 800 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $356.46 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $214.57 and a one year high of $370.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.