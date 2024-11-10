Essex Savings Bank Buys 800 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,616,000 after buying an additional 972,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $356.46 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $214.57 and a one year high of $370.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
