Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,700. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $103,502.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,225,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,476,556.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,366.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $103,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at $38,476,556.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,628 shares of company stock worth $1,287,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 400.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

