Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Buys Shares of 4,060 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $67,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

D opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

