Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.05 ($2.66) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.90). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 2,146,056 shares changing hands.

Fidelity China Special Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,330.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.37.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

