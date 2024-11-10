Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,100,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $62.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

