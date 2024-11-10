Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158,342 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.38% of North American Construction Group worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 354,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $20.68 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $554.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About North American Construction Group

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.