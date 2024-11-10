First Personal Financial Services Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 617,516 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 383,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,464,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $106.49 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.