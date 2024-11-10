First Personal Financial Services Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.