First Personal Financial Services Sells 69 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McKesson were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,020.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after buying an additional 734,849 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after buying an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

MCK opened at $613.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.03 and a 200 day moving average of $551.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 243.82% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

