Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. 2,194,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.