Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $91.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.45. 1,353,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,672. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.