Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.72.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. 13,790,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

