Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Fortive Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,895 shares of company stock worth $13,878,151. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

