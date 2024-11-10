Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.75.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

