Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Genpact also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Genpact Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of G traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,107. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $47.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

