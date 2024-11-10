GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,493. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 93.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

