Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 764,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,097,000 after buying an additional 211,493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

