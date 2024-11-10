Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Globant stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 455,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.41. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Globant by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Globant by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

