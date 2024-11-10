GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.470–2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.7 million. GoPro also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.130–0.090 EPS.

GoPro Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. 4,179,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.56. GoPro has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

