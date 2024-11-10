Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s FY2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 504,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $172.88.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 450.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

