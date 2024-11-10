Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.00. 1,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.
