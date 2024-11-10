Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stake Raised by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth $139,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $171,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,974,183.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $99,404.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,024,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,862,724.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,149. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Hagerty stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

