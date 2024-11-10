HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HCI. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. 387,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HCI Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HCI Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

