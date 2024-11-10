Head-To-Head Analysis: CFN Enterprises (CNFN) and The Competition

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CFN Enterprises and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million -$15.19 million -1.92 CFN Enterprises Competitors $19.52 billion $453.55 million -5.72

Profitability

CFN Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises. CFN Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -115.89% N/A -76.49% CFN Enterprises Competitors -15.44% -155.71% -4.90%

Summary

CFN Enterprises competitors beat CFN Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing business in the United States. The company sets up and manages compliant and turnkey ad campaigns, as well as runs sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns for public and private companies. It also operates various media platforms, including CannabisFN.com, CFNMediaNews.com, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry; and distributes content across various online platforms, such as the CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. In addition, the company is involved in the white label manufacturing and co-packing business; and cannabidiol manufacturing business. It serves cannabis, hemp, and wellness industries. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.