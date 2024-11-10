Head-To-Head Contrast: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) & United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. United Bankshares pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

United Bankshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Bankshares and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 22.05% 7.58% 1.23% United Bancorp 18.28% 12.71% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and United Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.54 billion 3.66 $366.31 million $2.64 15.77 United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.78 $8.95 million $1.38 8.88

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Bankshares and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.34%. Given United Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Summary

United Bankshares beats United Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases to small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; construction and real estate loans, such as commercial and residential mortgages, and loans secured by owner-occupied real estate; personal, student, credit card receivables, personal, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services, as well as investment management and retirement planning services. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

