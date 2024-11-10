Head-To-Head Survey: Community Capital Bancshares (ALBY) vs. Its Peers

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Community Capital Bancshares pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Capital Bancshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Community Capital Bancshares Competitors 14.61% 9.73% 0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $15.03 million $4.07 million 6.73 Community Capital Bancshares Competitors $9.87 billion $1.86 billion 26.72

Community Capital Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares. Community Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Community Capital Bancshares competitors beat Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Community Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.