Holistic Planning LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holistic Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

