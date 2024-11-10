Holistic Planning LLC Invests $204,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Holistic Planning LLC owned 0.58% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 132.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XFEB opened at $32.49 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.