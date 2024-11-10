Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

